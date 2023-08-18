Jam out “Y2K meets 90s vibe” in Charlotte The show brings two iconic eras the 90′s and the 2000′s together with timeless hits arranged for orchestra exclusively by Rodgers. (WAFB)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Come together for a night of timeless hits in Charlotte.

Maestro Jason Ikeem Rodgers, Founder and Music Director of Atlanta’s All African American Orchestra, joins the QC Studio to talk about an orchestra event being held this weekend.

Orchestra Noir is bringing its “Y2K MEETS 90s VIBE” concert to Charlotte on August 19 at 8 p.m. This isn’t your traditional orchestra or concert. The show brings two iconic eras the 90′s and the 2000′s together with timeless hits arranged for orchestra exclusively by Rodgers.

According to the League of American Orchestras, African Americans make up 1.8% of orchestras nationwide., is at the forefront of creating orchestral music that celebrates and promotes the cultural achievements of African Americans.

You can jam out to the biggest Hip-Hop and R&B hits from the 90s and 2000s played by the renowned all African-American orchestra, Orchestra Noir! The event will be held at the Knight Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts.

You can go to their website for more information or follow them social media down below.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Website: www.orchestranoir.com

Instagram:@orchestranoir

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.