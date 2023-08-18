Phat Burrito reopened in Charlotte’s South End The new location is on Dewitt Lane across from Gilde Brewery and opened last week.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - When it closed in 2017, there was a collective displeasure across Charlotte’s South End.

Now, six years later, Phat Burrito is back thanks to one fan of the menu who had a dream.

The new location is on Dewitt Lane across from Gilde Brewery and opened last week.

Right now, the restaurant is dine-in only, but it plans to start offering take-out in the coming weeks.

