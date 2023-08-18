Taking a ride ahead of this weekend’s Monster Truck Bash The event will be held Saturday at The Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Monster Truck Bash is back at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend, and our team was there to check it out.

QC Life’s Jorge Andres learned about the mechanics of the trucks and heard about the journey of monster truck driver.

After learning about the truck’s engine and controls, Jorge went for a ride.

The bash is happening on Saturday from 4-9 p.m. at the speedway’s dirt track.

Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

