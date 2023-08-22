Cara’s Cookies and High Branch Brewing talk sweet collaboration It’s a Russian honey spice cookie to help celebrate High Branch’s Honey Drip Hazy IPA release.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Some of the tenants of Gibson Mill Market joined us to talk about their latest collaboration and what’s new inside the market.

Jennifer Ritchie, the store manager of Cara’s Cookies, and Kirk Werth, the taproom supervisor of High Branch Brewing Company, shared more on this sweet partnership.

