Here’s some school lunch meals kids can make

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We took a trip to Bakers Buzzin’ and got a chance to see how they create fun meals for kids.

Their meals not only taste good, they also are easy enough that kids can help make them.

They use lots of fresh fruit and vegetables and even use measurements to incorporate math while kids are inside the kitchen. Their team puts a fun spin on meals kids love like pizza and chicken salad.

The Bakers Buzzin’ team also offers tips to make sure nothing goes to waste. They recommend freezing some of the items you didn’t use.

Bakers Buzzin’ not only provides meal ideas, they also offer classes for adults. They are celebrating their 10-year anniversary in style offering a variety of different activities.

For more information, check out their website.

