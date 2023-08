New futuristic exhibition comes to the McColl Center A new exhibit is coming to the McColl Center for Visual Arts.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Art can come in all shapes and sizes.

A new exhibit is coming to the McColl Center for Visual Arts and the art is there to make you think and explore the idea of futuristic cave paintings.

Christopher Holston is the artist behind the “Beast” exhibit. He joined us for more on what art lovers can expect with his newest display.

