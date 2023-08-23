Wafer pencil cookies make great back-to-school sweet treats

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Heading back to school can be fun for all ages but we thought it might even more enjoyable with a sweet treat.
Sticking to the theme of back-to-school supplies, we’re making wafer pencil cookies.
This snack only needs a few ingredients and a little bit of creativity. You’ll want some vanilla wafer cookies, melting white chocolate, pink food dye and chocolate chips.
From there, just follow these steps:
- Take one wafer cookie and cut one half into a point
- Heat white chocolate. Leave half white and then dye the other half with food coloring pink
- Dip not pointed side into pink chocolate (this will make the eraser)
- Dip the pointed side of the cookie into the white chocolate
- Let the white side dry, then dip into milk chocolate (this will be the “lead” part of the pencil)
