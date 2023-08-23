Wafer pencil cookies make great back-to-school sweet treats This snack only needs a few ingredients and a little bit of creativity.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Heading back to school can be fun for all ages but we thought it might even more enjoyable with a sweet treat.

Sticking to the theme of back-to-school supplies, we’re making wafer pencil cookies.

This snack only needs a few ingredients and a little bit of creativity. You’ll want some vanilla wafer cookies, melting white chocolate, pink food dye and chocolate chips.

From there, just follow these steps:

Take one wafer cookie and cut one half into a point

Heat white chocolate. Leave half white and then dye the other half with food coloring pink

Dip not pointed side into pink chocolate (this will make the eraser)

Dip the pointed side of the cookie into the white chocolate

Let the white side dry, then dip into milk chocolate (this will be the “lead” part of the pencil)

