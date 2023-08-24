Back to school: Parties in the classroom

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Celebrating a child’s milestone can be tough during the school year.

Piedmont School of Etiquette shared ways to make those special events inclusive for not only them but their classmates.

Staff say a birthday party is an event for everyone and gives children a chance to make friends. During the school year, make sure to make enough invitations for all your child’s classmates.

If families are thinking about doing something at school, they should consider food allergies. Some districts only allow store-bought food so, be sure to check and purchase items everyone can enjoy.

Piedmont School of Etiquette offers several courses and occasionally visits schools. For more information visit their website.

