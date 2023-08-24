Discovery Place Science celebrates life with ‘Beautifica 360’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Beautifica 360 is a theater music show being shown at Discovery Place Science.

The animated film showcases the world using lots of color and lights.

Beautifica was created by James Hood and has been played in 10 other cities across the country. The music is described as soothing and the visuals as mindblowing. The show is suitable for ages 6 and up.

Discovery Place Science will be showcasing the show for the next two weekends. For more information, visit their website.

