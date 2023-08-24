NCRLA Chef of the Year talks Farm to Picnic NCRLA Chef of the Year talks Farm to Fork Picnic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - North Carolina Restaurant & Lodging Association Chef of the Year, Chef Adé Carrena, joined us in the QC Kitchen to make Riz au Gras.

This dish was inspired by her roots in West Africa.

Chef Carrena shared her journey from corporate America to owning her own food truck. She is well known for making huge farm-to-table dishes.

The chef will also be joining the Farm to Fork Picnic. This event will be happening on Sunday, Oct. 1, at the Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden. Tickets are available on their website.

