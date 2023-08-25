The Charlotte Caballeros return to Truist Field The Charlotte Caballeros return to Truist Field

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Over the last few years, during the month of August the Charlotte Knights change their name to the Charlotte Caballeros.

This change honors the Hispanic community and the role they’ve had in the growth of the city.

Celebrating diversity is extremely important to the organization. Charlotte Knights’ Laz Rivera spoke to us about the importance of this weekend and what it means for players on their team.

“We have a lot of Latin players here who have a huge love for the Latin community out here,” Rivera said.

There are two home games this weekend. Not only will fans notice the jerseys, but the organization said this celebration will feature food and music.

The Caballeros jerseys are available to be purchased at their team store. This weekend the team will take on the Memphis Redbirds inside Truist Field.

For more information, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.