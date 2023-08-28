Celebrating International Cosplay Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Tim Miner and Kara Millers joined us to talk about the significance of International Cosplay Day.

It’s a time for people to unlock their inner superhero and dress up.

Miner says many people spend hours putting together their costumes together. For many in the cosplay community, it’s not just about the costume but a chance to be creative.

Millers is relatively new to the community, joining in 2020. Over the past few years, she’s met lots of friends from all over the county and created her own costumes. Millers credits thrifting for much of the material for these costumes.

Celebrate International Cosplay Day by dressing up in your favorite costume. You can visit Kara Millers’ Instagram for some inspiration.

