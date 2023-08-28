Connecting with young children through journaling

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - With school back in session, kids are back to their busy schedule, and often family time is being neglected.

Random But Not founder Courtney Daniel joined us to talk about a creative way families can connect.

Daniel recommends journaling. She said it is a great way to build a stronger bond and it’s a great group activity for families.

For families that are unsure where to begin with this activity, Daniel has created the Random But Not Parent-Child Activity Journal series. There are a variety of activities and prompts everything from gratitude to sharing feelings.

The journal is available on Daniel’s website. She also shares tips on her Instagram feed.

