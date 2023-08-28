Helping your child get rid of those back to school jitters Helping your child get rid of those back to school jitters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Returning back to school can be a huge adjustment for students, and many of them are filled with butterflies on the first day of school.

April Mizell from Thriveworks said this is not uncommon, as the element of unknown can affect students when they return to the classroom.

She said parents can help by remaining calm during this time. Mizell recommends not waking your child up but simply talking to them calmly and talking to them about their emotions.

The process of adjusting to school can take weeks, but over time much of the nervousness should go away. Mizell said deep breathing is a great way to help kids cope during that adjustment period.

If your child continues to struggle, Mizell said they may be dealing with some type of anxiety. Mental health disorders are treatable and something Thriveworks specializes in.

For more information, you can visit their website.

