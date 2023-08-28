How to make the most out of dorm room space QC@3: 3:00 - 3:30 p.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Not only are little kids getting ready for school, but it’s also time to send off the college kids.

Many stay on campus, and their room space can’t hold much. Still, there are ways to make the most of the space.

Claire Crawford, owner of Room to Breathe, joined us to share some tips.

Crawford recommends not bringing everything; she said bring what you need now and you can add from there.

She goes on to say rolling carts and other multi-use storage items can help create space in the dorm room.

Often door rooms have vertical spaces, Crawford said you can use places like the back of a door to hang things for storage. Getting creative and limiting items that you won’t need frequently can also help a lot.

For more tips on how to save space, you can visit Room to Breathe or head on over to their website.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.