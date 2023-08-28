Making sure your kid eats right

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - As kids get back into their busy schedules, it’s important they have the correct amount of fuel to get them through their day.

Sports dietician Tricia Azra joined us to talk about the best foods to help your child get through their full day.

Azra said the key to a good meal is protein, carbs and a pop of color. She stressed simplicity can be helpful for parents and recommended whole grains, some fruit and vegetables and any type of protein.

For more information on ways to improve your child’s diet, visit the Atrium website.

