Tryon International Film Festival returns for its 9th year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Beau Menetre and Ashley Crane from the Tryon International Film Festival joined us to talk about what people can expect.

There are 60 films that are scheduled to be shown during the big weekend.

Several events will be happening during TRIFF including screenings, student film competitions and workshops, as well as social and networking events. Menetre tells us they are adding something new this year - the Podcast Listening Room.

The new addition gives the festival a new element to celebrate. They say podcasting is a growing medium and they have been waiting to add it to their festival.

The listening room will be just like a screening, providing a comfortable space for listeners.

TRIFF kicks off on Oct. 6. For more information, visit the festival’s website.

