Around the Crown 10K happening this weekend Hundred of runners will take over Uptown for the Around the Crown 10K.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - This weekend hundreds of runners will gather in Uptown for the Around the Crown 10K. Race Director, Brian Mister joined us to talk about what people can expect at this year’s event.

The race starts and finishes in Uptown Charlotte. Runners get a once in a lifetime chance to run the Queen City’s three-mile major inner loop along I-277.

Mister told us if you aren’t a runner there are other ways to participate. They have volunteers that play an important roll for the event and they have a cheer station, anyone can be apart of.

Runners are running for a reason, the proceeds are donated and given to multiple nonprofit organizations. Registration is still open, you can visit their website for more information.

