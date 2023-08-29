Muggsy Bogues talks about his Celebrity Golf Classic

Muggsy Bogues stops by to talk about his Celebrity Golf Classic Muggsy Bogues stops by to talk about his Celebrity Golf Classic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Dell Curry, Steve Smith and Charles Oakley are just a few of the big names that will be participating in the 2023 Muggsy Bogues Celebrity Golf Classic.

The annual event, now in its fifth year, helps raise money to help combat food insecurity, provides scholarships and assist with workforce development.

Bogues said getting the athletes onboard is never a problem because they believe in one another and want to support each other. The tournament is also supported by local businesses and features a variety of contests.

People are welcome to come and golf with the stars for a good cause. You can register on the foundation’s website.

Also Read: Exercises students can do inside their dorm room

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.