Relive the Revolutionary era at Rural Hill

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Battle of Charlotte Living History weekend is returning. The production takes you back in the 1700s and places you at the Revolutionary War.

Sarah Sue Hardinger from the Mecklenburg Historical Association joined to talk about this exciting event. Hardinger says part of the war’s history happened in Charlotte near Trade and Tryon. Hardinger says the reenactment make you feel like your experiencing history in modern times.

Actors in this production commit to the rule by wearing clothes and shoes from that time period. Hardinger says it takes a lot of commitment. The event kicks off Sept. 2, for more information visit their website.

