Learning about birding walks at Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

Birding Walks at Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden The birding walks take place at the trails of the garden property and are volunteer-led.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden’s bird box team is hosting a special hike to give people the chance to see anywhere between 10-30 different bird species.

The birding walks take place at the trails of the garden property and are volunteer-led. On the previous hikes, Bald Eagles and Red-Tailed Hawks have been spotted.

The birding walks are free. They happen the first and third Friday of every month. Organizers say weather conditions, migration patterns, and time of the year all influence the number and the type of birds participants see.

For more information, you can visit the Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden website.

Related: Whitewater Center opening off-leash dog park this fall

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.