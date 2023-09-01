Voicing entrepreneurial ideas with Providence Day’s ‘Hackathon’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Charlotte-area students in grades 4-12 can compete to have their entrepreneurial ideas heard. The Providence Day “Hackathon” is a chance for kids to team up in groups of three to design and pitch solutions to local issues.

Dr. James Edge from Providence Day School joined us to talk about the competition and how it benefits students. Edge says the competition pushes students to use what they learn in the classroom to create practical solutions for ongoing issues.

The QC Morning team got a chance to join in on the competition by offering their ideas for a problem that would be presented at the PD Hackathon. The ongoing issue is waste, and the QC team has to find a sustainable solution to help with accumulating waste. This is an example of what students must do at the competition within their groups.

Edge says the competition has been a launchpad for some students and allowed them to get job offers. For more information on the competition, visit their website.

