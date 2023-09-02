Carolina Raptor Center celebrates International Vulture Awareness Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Carolina Raptor Center joined us in the studio to teach us more about vultures. They are welcoming everyone to their center this weekend to see these birds of prey up close.

Carolina Raptor Center's Curator of Birds, Colleen Roddick Hartman, catches Nebari in flight during a Fly-By at Carolina Raptor Center (Carolina Raptor Center)

Organizers say vultures are often underappreciated, but without our ecosystem would be a lot different. They are hosting a variety of vulture-themed activities throughout the day.

Visitors will get to know the vultures better and learn more about what they eat, how they fly, and the difference they make on Earth. The event kicks off Saturday, September 2nd from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. They are honoring the bird’s iconic look by letting in anyone who is bald for free.

For more information, you can visit their website.

