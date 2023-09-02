Enjoy Hot Rods on the Lawn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Five Dogs Coffee Co. is hosting their monthly car show in Mint Hill. The show features all models and makes.

Hot Rods on the Lawn participants will be eligible to receive awards, there will be a voting taking place. This event is free to attend and participate. If you decide to part of the monthly show, all you have to do is park and pop your hood.

The car show takes place Sunday, Sept. 2nd at the Mint Hill Chick-fil-A from 1 to 3 p.m. For more information, you can visit our website.

