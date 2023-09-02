Fall vegetable gardening tips

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Erin Hostetler The Patio Farmer joined us to give us some ways to have a successful fall garden. She says now is a great time to get started transitioning your raise beds and containers.

It’s also time to start deciding which crops to keep and getting rid of summertime plants. Hostetler says you can pull the plants out by the root and compost them. Once you have cleared out your garden, you can start bringing in fall crops.

Hostetler says it’s a great time to bring in your leafy greens like kale, spinach, broccoli and cauliflower. For more tips on ways to grow your Fall garden, you can visit The Patio Farmer’s website.

