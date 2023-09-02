Learn how to make a Carolina staple

Finiky Foods shares their way of making pimento cheese.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Pimento cheese is treated as Carolina caviar, the southern delicacy can be made a variety of different ways. Jessica Gaddy from Fininky Foods joined us to share a recipe everyone can make.

Ingredients

  • 15 oz mixture of extra sharp white cheddar and sharp yellow cheddar
  • 15 oz smoked gouda
  • 11 oz Duke’s mayo
  • 2.5 oz. Phila whipped cream cheese
  • 4 oz pimentos
  • Salt, black pepper, spices

Instructions

  • Shred cheese, medium thickness
  • In a large bowl, stir together pimentos, mayo, cream cheese and spices
  • Add cheese
  • With a spatula, fold together until well mixed

QC@3QC Kitchen
Faith Alford

Faith Alford

Faith Alford joined the WBTV News Morning Team as a reporter/MMJ in January of 2023.