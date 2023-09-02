Learn how to make a Carolina staple

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Pimento cheese is treated as Carolina caviar, the southern delicacy can be made a variety of different ways. Jessica Gaddy from Fininky Foods joined us to share a recipe everyone can make.
Ingredients
- 15 oz mixture of extra sharp white cheddar and sharp yellow cheddar
- 15 oz smoked gouda
- 11 oz Duke’s mayo
- 2.5 oz. Phila whipped cream cheese
- 4 oz pimentos
- Salt, black pepper, spices
Instructions
- Shred cheese, medium thickness
- In a large bowl, stir together pimentos, mayo, cream cheese and spices
- Add cheese
- With a spatula, fold together until well mixed
