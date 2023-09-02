Learn how to make a Carolina staple Learn how to make a Carolina staple

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Pimento cheese is treated as Carolina caviar, the southern delicacy can be made a variety of different ways. Jessica Gaddy from Fininky Foods joined us to share a recipe everyone can make.

Ingredients

15 oz mixture of extra sharp white cheddar and sharp yellow cheddar

15 oz smoked gouda

11 oz Duke’s mayo

2.5 oz. Phila whipped cream cheese

4 oz pimentos

Salt, black pepper, spices

Instructions

Shred cheese, medium thickness

In a large bowl, stir together pimentos, mayo, cream cheese and spices

Add cheese

With a spatula, fold together until well mixed

