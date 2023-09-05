Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library hosting pop-up Student Success Centers The centers will be open for students needing homework help and skills practice.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Students are back in school across North Carolina, which means it is already time to gear up for tutoring and extra learning services.

Beginning Sept. 18 and running through Dec. 15, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library’s pop-up Student Success Center will serve as a physical learning space at least one afternoon per week at specific library locations.

The centers will be open for students needing homework help and skills practice.

During the sessions, trained volunteers will work with kindergarteners through fifth-graders.

Elyse Berrier, the library program coordinator, joined the show to talk more about the program.

A list of participating library locations and times of service is below:

Allegra Westbrooks Regional Library: Mondays 4-6 p.m.

Mondays 4-6 p.m. Cornelius Library: Wednesdays 4-6 p.m.

Wednesdays 4-6 p.m. Independence Regional Library: Tuesdays 4-6 p.m., Thursdays 4-6 p.m.

Tuesdays 4-6 p.m., Thursdays 4-6 p.m. South Boulevard Library: Mondays 4-6 p.m.

Mondays 4-6 p.m. University City Regional Library: Wednesdays 4-6 p.m.

Wednesdays 4-6 p.m. West Boulevard Library: Wednesdays 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Related: Here’s some school lunch meals kids can make

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.