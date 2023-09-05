Enjoy a Hawk Watch at Grandfather Mountain all month long Visitors can watch thousands of raptors migrate south for the winter.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Birdwatchers have a fantastic opportunity to witness an incredible sight at Grandfather Mountain this month.

Throughout September, visitors to the park can participate in the Hawk Watch, catching a glimpse of the migration of thousands of raptors heading over the mountains toward their wintering grounds.

Put on by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, the Hawk Watches are included with the price of admission into the park.

Grandfather Mountain is considered a prime viewing place for the migration, and is one of more than 300 officially-designated Hawk Watch sites in North America.

To talk more about the program and the birds of prey, John Caveny, director of conservation and education for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, joined the show.

