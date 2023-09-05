Exploring places to visit this fall Despite the still-hot temperatures, fall is quickly approaching.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Temperatures might still be hot, but fall is quickly approaching.

With fall just around the corner, you may be interested in going to check out some leaves. Fortunately, Charlotte is nestled between the mountains and beach, and there are plenty of places to visit within a few hours’ drive.

Roni Fishkin of Mann Travels joined the show to discuss three fall places within driving distance and three places worth flying to this fall.

She also discussed the best times to travel to those places.

Be sure to listen to our full conversation for more.

Related: Whitewater Center opening off-leash dog park this fall

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.