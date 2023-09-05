Making plastic-cup clothes to celebrate Labor Day Using nothing but white plastic cups, markers and an x-acto knife, we made paper-cup clothes.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - In the spirit of taking it easy, the QC Life team tried out a craft to celebrate Labor Day.

Using nothing but white plastic cups, markers and an x-acto knife, we made paper-cup clothes.

To start, we drew the article of clothing on the cup. Then, we cut it out using the x-acto knife, creating a shirt or dress-shaped figure.

Once the clothes were cut out, we used the markers and another cup to stylize the outfits.

Don’t forget to watch the full segment above to see how they turned out!

Also Read: How to make top-notch burnt ends

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.