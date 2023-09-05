Take part in a spa day with Girls Gone Glam Spa Girls Gone Glam Spa is a traveling spa that offers a variety of party packages and themes.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A spa day can be the perfect way to relax and unwind.

For the younger gals, the real spa might not be in the cards, however, the Girls Gone Glam Spa certainly is made just for girls aged 4-16.

With a variety of party packages and themes, the traveling spa provides safe experience aboard its pink bus.

The beautiful, well-designed interior of the bus allows girls to experience the look and feel of a private relaxing spa, including mini manicures and pedicures.

Natarsha and Vidal Nesbitt, along with Latisha Pompey, joined the show to talk more about the spa.

