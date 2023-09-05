Tips to stay looking good in white after Labor Day We’re going against the old warning, and a local stylist is telling us all the trends.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - While there’s an old warning against wearing white after Labor Day, hardly anyone actually follows it.

So, to help keep you looking stylish in white for the rest of the year, Kayla Symone, a local fashion stylist, joined the show to discuss what looks you should go for.

She offered a handful of tips, including to choose heavier fabrics, as the weather will soon start to turn colder and you’ll want to stay warm.

In addition, Kayla also talked about what accessories and outerwear to have in your wardrobe.

Be sure to watch our full segment above to hear more.

