‘Art After Dark: Wearable Renaissance’ returns to Gantt Center We got a preview of the event.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Shining a spotlight on the Charlotte Black fashion scene, Art After Dark is back at the Gantt Center for the “Wearable Renaissance.”

Visitors will get the experience of checking out creations on the runway and trying on virtual designs.

Dominique Katan, coordinator of the digital arts program at the Harvey B. Gantt Center, and fashion designer JaQuan Thompson stopped by the QC studio for more on this event.

You may also like: GospelSHOUT returns for another year of music

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.