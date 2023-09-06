GospelSHOUT returns for another year of music The music event started as just a single concert and has now grown into so much more.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A Charlotte tradition is returning next week.

GospelSHOUT is back for another year at the United House of Prayer’s “Mother House” church, located at 2321 Beatties Ford Road.

It’s a free concert featuring the praise bands of the United House and takes place at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12. A 6 p.m. dinner is available for purchase.

Dr. Tom Hanchett, a Charlotte historian, joined us to share the deep southern roots of the SHOUT in the southern church.

