Designers finalizing outfits for this weekend’s Upcycled Fashion Show All items worn in the show are made from recycled ArtPop billboards.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A unique fashion show is happening this weekend in Charlotte.

The third-annual Upcycled Fashion show is on Saturday at Lenny Boy Brewing’s Griffith Hall. Tickets to the event, which is put on by ArtPop Street Gallery, have already sold out.

During the show, models will wear outfits made by 14 local designers. All items are made from recycled ArtPop billboards.

Jamie Lykes, a participating designer, and artist Cary Caldwell joined the show to talk more about the one-of-a-kind event.

