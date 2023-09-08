Lake Davidson Sprint Triathlon to put athletes to the test this weekend The competition features a 750-meter swim, a 12.7-mile bike ride and a 5K run.

DAVIDSON, N.C. (QC Life) - With temperatures starting to cool off and fall on the way, now is a good time for some outdoor activity.

One of the peak outdoor competitions is the triathlon. Made up of swimming, biking and running, it incorporates a handful of athletic disciplines and is a popular event for many people.

This weekend, one such event is taking place in Davidson. The Lake Davidson Sprint Triathlon is scheduled for 8 a.m. on Sept. 10 at the Trane Technologies Campus on Beaty Street.

The competition features a 750-meter swim, a 12.7-mile bike ride and a 5K run. Organizers call it a great triathlon for both beginners and seasoned athletes.

Registration is open until the morning of the race and the price to participate starts at $80. Those wishing to register can do so here.

To talk more about this weekend’s triathlon, Melisa Mohn, the event director, joined the show.

