Leave the car at home! Here’s Bike Commuting 101

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Stop complaining about the gas prices and leave the car at home; it’s time to grab the bike and commute!

OK, maybe it’s not always an option but there are some ways to start working in more biking and get involved in a community passionate about riding.

Gerry Kingsley of the Charlotte Bike Commuters, who actually biked over to the QC studio, talked with us about the benefits of biking.

