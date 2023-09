New InvestigateTV+ show coming to WBTV Anchors Lee Zurik and Tisha Powell joined us to talk about what viewers can expect from this brand-new show.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A new show is starting next week.

InvestigateTV+ will air Monday through Friday at 3:30 p.m. right after QC@3. It starts on Sept. 11.

Anchors Lee Zurik and Tisha Powell joined us to talk about what viewers can expect from this brand-new show.

