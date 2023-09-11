First-ever ‘Pups at the Pitch’ event held Attendees got to take home a Crown Legacy FC dog bandana for their best friend!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - What’s better than watching a soccer match? How about watching a soccer match with your four-legged friend?

Now you can! Crown Legacy FC hosted its first-ever Pups at the Pitch event on Sunday. Attendees got to take home a Crown Legacy FC dog bandana for their best friend!

To learn more about the event, we were joined by Alexi Wilson, the founder of the Greater Charlotte Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, and Shawn McIntosh, the chief fan officer of Charlotte FC.

