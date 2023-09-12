Recognizing 6 signs you’re ready to buy a home A desire for more space both indoors and outdoors could be a sign it’s time to buy.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - After houses were selling left and right during the height of the pandemic, the market has begun to cool off some, although interest rates remain high.

For many people though, now could be a practical time to purchase a home.

Tiffany Johannes, general manager and broker-in-charge of RE/MAX Executive, joined the show and discussed six signs that indicate a person is ready to buy a home.

The signs include a desire for more space, both indoor and outdoor, as well as having enough saved up for a down payment. She also talked about how buying a house can be an emotional investment in addition to a financial one.

