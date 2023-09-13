Apple unveils plans for new iPhone, Apple Watches The newest devices will charge with a USB-C cable, putting it in line with international standards.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Apple has recently announced the coming of several new devices in the near future.

One of the biggest developments is the introduction of USB-C charging ports, which will charge the iPhone 15 and the next wave of AirPods. The change comes after the European Union found Apple’s lightning cable to be out of compliance with its guidelines.

In addition to the announcement of the iPhone 15, the latest Apple Watch, the Series 9, is set to launch on Sept. 22. The new iPhone will launch the same day. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is also on the way.

To break down all the tech developments, Bree Fowler of CNET joined the show.

Be sure to listen to our full conversation above to hear more about the new products.

