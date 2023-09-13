Learning about the Mediterranean Diet We had Dr. Georgianne Douglas in the QC Kitchen, preparing for us a delicious classic Greek village salad.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - You will love how simple and fresh this summer salad is!

Don’t forget: the time to eat it is when tomatoes are in season. In most regions, the soil is not warm enough to plant tomatoes outdoors until late spring and early summer.

The Mediterranean diet is a way of eating based on the traditional cuisine of countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea. There’s no single definition for the diet. But most often, it’s high in:

Vegetables

Fruits

Whole grains

Beans

Nuts and seeds

Olive oil

Seasoning with herbs and spices

Watch the video above, as Dr. Douglas shares with us more of the benefits of a Mediterranean diet.

