Multi-Cultural Festival promises fun for the whole family A fun way to experience another culture with the entire family is coming to Steele Creek.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A fun way to experience another culture with the entire family is coming to Steele Creek.

The Multi-Cultural Festival is hoping to bring together the community through live music, food and games. It’s happening on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 13501 S. Tryon St., in Charlotte.

Birgitta Kruzan, director of Steele Creek Community Place, stopped by to tell us more about this fun community event.

You may also like: Making piadas with Piada Italian Street Food

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.