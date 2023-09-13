Senior racquetball player inspires others

Senior racquetball player inspires other women Now in her 70s, Nancy Fish still competes in racquetball and recently medaled in the National Senior Games held in Pittsburgh.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - One local woman is proving that age is nothing but a number when it comes to physical activity.

Now in her 70s, Nancy Fish still competes in racquetball and recently medaled in the National Senior Games held in Pittsburgh.

But that vision of playing almost didn’t happen.

QC Life’s Jordan Sawyers introduces us to Fish and her perseverance as she lives life to the fullest and continues to give back.

