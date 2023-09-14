Comedian Joey Avery’s ‘Bring Your Friends Tour’ stopping at the Comedy Zone Avery was featured in season 10 of “Comedy Central's Stand-up Featuring” series.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Enjoy a fun night out with a laugh: Up-and-coming comedian Joey Avery is coming to the Comedy Zone tonight.

He’s toured with other big names on the comedy scene like Mark Normad and Trevor Wallace. You might have also seen him on Comedy Central when he was featured in the 10th season of “Comedy Central’s Stand-up Featuring” series.

To learn more about Joey Avery and any upcoming shows, visit joeyavery.com or follow him on Instagram and Facebook @joeyavery.

