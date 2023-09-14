Exploring Charlotte’s growing Elizabeth community The neighborhood has recently welcomed new shops and restaurants.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Elizabeth neighborhood is a growing area in Charlotte, and has recently attracted new shops and restaurants as it develops both residentially and commercially.

QC Life’s Jorge Andres visited Elizabeth and chatted with Evan Kettler of the Elizabeth Community Association. He talked about the area’s growth, and also discussed some of the highlights of the neighborhood.

The QC Life team also stopped by Catalina Kitchen + Bar, which recently opened in Elizabeth.

The general manager of the restaurant shared why they chose to open in the area and also shed some light on their menu and bar.

Be sure to watch our segments above to learn more about the quickly-developing neighborhood.

