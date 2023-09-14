Learning the proper way to sauce chicken wings with Duckworth’s Grill Chef James Dibella gave some pointers on the correct way to sauce wings.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - With football season now underway, one of the most popular tailgating foods has also made its way back to the bellies of many fans.

Chicken wings, a classic sports-watching snack, are often tossed in sauce. To show us the right way to sauce your wings, Chef James Dibella of Duckworth’s Grill & Taphouse, joined the show.

He talked about common mistakes people make when saucing wings, as well as what makes a great chicken wing.

And of course, we got into the debate over dipping in ranch or blue cheese.

