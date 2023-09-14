Tiger World preparing to host ‘Leopardpalooza’ this weekend The event will raise money to save wild Javan leopards.

ROCKWELL, N.C. (QC Life) - A big day is coming up for Tiger World in Rowan County.

The habitat is hosting “Leopardpalooza” this coming Saturday as it works to raise money to save wild Javan leopards.

The event will feature food, beer/wine, interactive education stations, animal interactions, feed-a-carnivore, a DJ and more. All proceeds will be donated to Wanicare Foundation at Cikananga Wildlife Rescue Center in Indonesia.

To share more about the event, Lea Jaunakais, president and founder of Tiger World, joined the show.

