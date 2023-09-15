Catching up with Pantherfanz Tailgating ahead of Monday Night Football Since it was started in 1999, Pantherfanz Tailgating has put on a party before every Panthers home game.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Carolina Panthers already have one game under their belts this season, and now it’s time for the home-opener.

On Monday, the Panthers will host the New Orleans Saints on ESPN’s Monday Night Football. The game has plenty of excitement surrounding it, and with that comes tailgating.

QC Life’s Mary King caught up with one of the premier Panthers tailgating groups, Pantherfanz Tailgating.

The group has several grills, a bus, many members and great food.

Started in 1999, Pantherfanz Tailgating puts on a party before every Panthers home game.

Check out our segment above to learn more about the group.

