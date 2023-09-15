Learning about Rosh Hashanah with Chabad of Charlotte Rosh Hashanah runs from sundown on Friday through nightfall on Sunday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Jewish New Year is arriving this weekend, and we spoke with a local leader to learn more about the occasion.

Bentzion Groner, executive director of Chabad of Charlotte, joined the show to talk about the meaning of the holiday itself, as well as to talk about the shofar, which is a trumpet sounded during Rosh Hashanah.

The two-day New Year holiday commemorates the creation of the world and marks the beginning of the Days of Awe, a 10-day period of introspection and repentance that culminates in the Yom Kippur holiday.

A key aspect of Rosh Hashanah services is a prayer for the well-being of all humanity.

